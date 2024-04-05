John-Henry Westen





Apr 4, 2024





Get an inside glimpse into the horrific and destructive world of the transgender agenda like never before, which has left an entire generation of young people mutilated, sterilized, and clinically depressed. Now, Christian journalist Brandon Showalter is exposing the transgender movement by documenting a series of men and women who have escaped the transgender agenda and telling their stories to the world. The de-transition movement is sending alarm bells to all young people, warning them to turn away from the transgender agenda before it also destroys their lives. What Showalter has to report is not suitable for young children, but sadly the transgender agenda is itself targeting them. Responsible pro-life and pro-family adults must get educated on the terrible after effects of the transgender agenda, beginning with Showalter's proof. What Showalter has to report is startling.





HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4nh7vr-in-depth-analysis-of-the-de-transition-movement.html