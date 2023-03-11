Why do God’s saints keep the holy ten commandments of God?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, December 31, 2022.



True followers of Christ keep the commandments of God because they love God.



In John 14:21, the Lord Jesus Christ says: He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.



1 John 2:3-4 says, And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments. He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.



1 John 5:3 adds, For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments: and His commandments are not grievous.



Many Christians will claim that the holy ten commandments of God are done away with; however, Hebrews 10:16, Revelation 12:17; Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14 say otherwise.



Hebrews 10:16 says: This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them.



Revelation 14:12 says: Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.



