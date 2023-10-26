2023-10-26 Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein versus CJ Werleman

A comparison of the words of the chief rabbi in South Africa, Warren Goldstein, and the facts as explained by CJ Werleman.

THE SATANIC STATE OF ISRAEL - THE HEART OF WORLDWIDE EVIL

The satanic state of Israel was created by a globalist cabal of psychopaths. This corporate state is owned and controlled by this satanic cabal which is a death cult that is unfolding the globalist agenda for a technocratic, transhumanist New World Order. A totalitarian, dystopian world with a drastically reduced number of people than the current population. The cult also owns and controls the satanic state of South Africa and many other corporate states too. The Palestinian people of course own the land mass known as Palestine. Although the headquarters of many globalist institutions and organizations such as the WHO, the WEF and GAVI are located in Geneva, Switzerland, it is the satanic state of Israel which is at the heart of the unfolding dystopia since the plan is for their king, the extremely evil false messiah, to rule the world from Jerusalem.

SUPPORTING THE SATANIC STATE OF ISRAEL WOULD BE SUPPORTING YOUR OWN DISEMPOWERMENT AND DESTRUCTION