NBA LEGEND KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER

183 views • 11 months ago

Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.

Fired Washington State coach Nick Rolovich received some unsolicited advice — “Get a vaccination,” Walton said — and ESPN analyst Lee Corso got a kiss on the head.

"Bill Walton wasn't having any of that Nick Rolovich got fired bullshit. #collegegameday"

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.