BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON P149 Parash 45 Vaetchanan I pleaded DVarimDeuteronomy 3_23_7_11

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

www.yeshuatube.org

www.BGMCTV.org