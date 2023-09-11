9-11 Was an Inside Job -- Just Look at Building 7 (Greg Reese Report)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The September 11, 2001 attack on 3 World Trade Center buildings and the cruise missile
that hit the Pentagon Accounting Office was a coordinated effort by Satanists
world-wide (including the Israeli Mossad). 9-11 in numerology means "Ignore God."
Brian Reese gives proof in 5 minutes. For more info on 9-11:
Why 9-11? It means that the Satanists reject GOD:
THE NUMEROLOGICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF 9/11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sayNs0LoVOc
Who knew about the significance of 9-11 for
thousands of years? The Satanic Cabal!
BACK TO THE FUTURE predicts 9/11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1ULjJ3EqyY
The Bush 9-11 Classroom Ritual, The 'KIDS'
recite: KITE, HIT, STEEL, PLANE, MUST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTjz7rfPjfQ
The Occult Numerology of 9/11 – Updated https://anarchoforteanist.wordpress.com/2017/11/05/the-occult-numerology-of-911-updated/
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/