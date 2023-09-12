BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Karlyn Borysenko Went Undercover at a Socialist Conference… What They Were Teaching Will Shock You
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
58 views • 09/12/2023

Karlyn Borysenko is one of those rare people that actually does investigative reporting. She’s one of the leaders in exposing Critical Race Theory being taught in schools and in Corporate America. She continually does what few are willing to do to expose just how insane the Woke Left truly is… and now she’s done it again.


This time she went undercover to a Socialist Conference, blending in with these Social Justice Warriors in order to expose what they are propagating. Be prepared to have your mind blown with just how Socialist these Socialists actually are.


Be sure to subscribe to Karlyn’s Substack: https://karlyn.substack.com 


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


We all know that wokeness has taken over our society, but do you really understand just how depraved their worldview really is? That’s why I put together the book Social Injustice, featuring authors like Brannon Howse, Dr Andy Woods and Pastor Ken Peters. We break down their worldview and compare it with Scripture. Order your copy today! Https://jeffdornik.com/store 


Beef prices skyrocketing? No worries! Get ahead of the game and stock up on premium, shelf-stable, freeze-dried cuts from Freedom First Beef! Level up your prepper game and order now. Use promo code JEFF15 to save 15% when you order. https://freedomfirstbeef.com 


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.

Keywords
current eventspoliticspodcastcommunismsocialismtransgenderparental rightsmarxismbook banningkarlyn borysenkojeff dornikthe jeff dornik showschool libraries
