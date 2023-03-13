Sean Stone - "Best Kept Secret" - Chapter 1 - The Beast

Human trafficking, pedophilia, 'Satanic' politics... The Jeffrey Epstein scandal was the tip of the iceberg as Sean Stone, the former host of Buzzsaw, lays out the hidden agenda of the dark elite in this six-part documentary series...

In this 'red pill' journey, Stone explores famous cases like the Franklin Scandal, MK-Ultra and Monarch programming, the Jon Benet Ramsey murder and even the Son of Sam case, to connect the dots of a dangerous ideology, now driving the philosophy of a 'transhumanist' idea - to remake the human being. As more and more people awaken to these hidden truths, the more rapidly we can rise to take our power back.

In Chapter 1 of the 6 part docuseries, Sean Stone introduces his investigation into the nature of a hidden reality...

Featuring David Icke, Ted Gunderson, Carl Raschke, Nick Bryant, John DeCamp, Paul Bonnaci, Cathy O'Brien, and Michio Kaku

https://www.seanstone.info/bestkeptsecret



