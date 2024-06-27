NATO is preparing for the upcoming Summit. Dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Alliance, it will take place in Washington in mid-July.

As always, Kiev is preparing for the holyday of its patrons with new media victories, having no gains on the battlefields. According to Ukrainian reports, during the recent meeting of the General Staff, Zelensky ordered the Commander-in-Chief to launch new exhibitory counteroffensive on the Russian military positions. Ukrainian offensive operations seem possible only in the Kharkiv or Kherson regions, where they are unlikely to bring any strategic results.

Playing political games, Kiev ignores the balance of power on the battlefields.

All recent Ukrainian attempts to counterattack in the Kharkiv region only brought heavy losses. The intensity of Ukrainian operations has already decreased in the Liptsy area, while Russian fire prevents Ukrainian forces from transferring reserves across the river in Volchansk. Ukrainian counterattacks from the southern and eastern directions in the city are repelled. Suffering losses, the Ukrainian military is forced to take units to the rear for their staffing, hoping to resume larger assaults.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces expanded the zone of their control north of Stelmahovka, while the village of Razdolovka in the Seversk direction has almost come under the full Russian control.

Entire Ukrainian units are surrendering in the area of Toretsk, demoralized by the recent surprise Russian offensive. Battles have reached the outskirts of the town, and the local Ukrainian authorities have just decided to begin evacuation of the remaining civilian population.

The Ukrainian command deployed reinforcement west of Avdeevka but failed to gain the military initiative. South of Ocheretino, the Russian army is completing the mop up operation in the ruins of the village of Sokil, storming Evgenovka. Russian attacks do not stop around the Karlovka water reservoir.

In the Ugledar direction, Russian forces are approaching the highway, capturing new positions almost daily. Clashes broke out on the outskirts of Konstantinovka. The Russian assault on the town is expected in the nearest future.

As a result of prolonged battles in the Zaporozhie region, Russian forces are expended the zone of their control north of Staromayoskoe and advanced in the ruins of Urozhainoe.

The Russian offensive on the frontlines is accompanied by constant precision strikes in the Ukrainian rear. On the night of June 26, Russian strikes were reported in the Sumy, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions. Ukrainian reserves prepared for new counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region are pounded by Russian daily strikes, including with heavy bombs, like FAB-3000.

The Ukrainian leadership is busy staging victories to impress the patrons in the West, ignoring the military strategy. The Ukrainian military command is famous for launching senseless bloody attacks aimed only to declare gains in the media, like it was the case in Krynki. Unfortunately, thousands of Ukrainian men are paying for Zelensky’s glory with their lives.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/