Bases 58 Sandy Glaze Part 17 15 Minute Cities and Counties

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justin Trudeau's plans for the prison state of Canada, 15 minute cities and counties. Sandy Glaze explains what the plans are for the most populated part of Canada, south west Ontario. This data is from a background group of investigators and researchers.
The confinement of all to a 15 minute prison zone, has not gone away.
They continue to make their plans against us all.
Show less