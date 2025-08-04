BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cover-Up
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
138 views • 1 month ago

True Story Of The Oklahoma City Bombing & Ongoing Cover-Up

* 30 years ago, Timothy McVeigh was arrested and later executed for the deadliest act of domestic terror in American history.

* Most of what you think you know about the OKC bombing is a lie.

* Margaret Roberts is the author of “Blowback” as well as an award-winning investigative journalist, TV producer and news director.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 4 August 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-margaret-roberts

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1952414531184885823

bill clintoncover-upciatucker carlsondojtimothy mcveighterror attackdomestic terrorboston marathon bombingoklahoma city bombingpam bondiintel agencies1993 world trade center bombingj6suspicious deathsjesse trentaduefederal informantmargaret robertsmysterious second manmissing videotapemysterious originsrogue grand jurorkenneth trentaduejohn doe number 2lois jolyon west
