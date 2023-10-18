© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/alert-abomination-of-desolation-and-israel/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "A few days after the attack in Israel, I heard in my spirit to look up what is going on with The Temple Mount.
As the time, I did not understand why, until I saw what has been transpiring there.
Apparently, this is one of the reasons for the attack. As a matter of fact, the actual attack is named after the mosque on the Temple Mount: “Al-Aqsa Flood’!"