Israel CELEBRATES Shooting Children, Uses Human Shields, Admits Targeting Journalists

6 Feb 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXSP9tRbce0&ab_channel=KatieHalper

At a special live show Katie and journalists Rania Khalek and Abby Martin react to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, Israel’s obvious genocidal incitement and Israel’s defenders including National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) and the nation of Germany. Abby does not mince words when it comes to Fetterman. Ticket sale proceeds go to the Gaza-based Palestinian organization We Are Not Numbers, in memory of its co-founder assassinated Gazan professor, poet and translator Refaat Alareer.

Sponsored by Breakthrough News, Empire Files and The Katie Halper Show Katie Halper is an award-winning writer, filmmaker and the host of the Katie Halper show podcast, YouTube show and radio show and the co-host of the YouTube show and podcast Useful Idiots. She is the director of the forthcoming documentary “Commie Camp.” Abby Martin is a journalist, the host and creator of The Empire Files, director of Gaza Fights For Freedom and the forthcoming documentary Earth’s Greatest Enemy. Rania Khalek is a Middle East-based journalist for Breakthrough News, where she hosts the show Dispatches. She also co-hosts the weekly Freedom Side livestream with Eugene Puryear.