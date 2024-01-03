Create New Account
A WOMAN With the (spirit) of Infirmity was (BENT) and (BOWED) TOGETHER, Could Not Rise UP ! HELLO!
Cory Barbee
193 Subscribers
129 views
Published 2 months ago

The Scriptures TELL It ALL

1. OPEN YOUR EYES


Hide your face forever

Dream and search forever


Have you ever been for sale?

When your isms get smart

Oh so selfish and mindless

With that comment in your eye

Do you think that you are hard?

Really harder than the other

Man you're acting cold

If you are not in charge

Don't split your mentality

Without thinking twice

Your voice has got no reason

Now is the time to face your lies


Open your eyes, open your mind

Proud like a god don't pretend to be blind

Trapped in yourself, break out instead

Beat the machine that works in your head


Will you offer me some tricks

If I ever need them

Would you go into that room

If I call 'em

Do you think that you are better

Really better than the rest

Realize there's a problem

I know that you can give your best

Have you ever had a dream?

Or is life just a trip?

A trip without chances

A chance to grow up quick


Open your eyes, open your mind

Proud like a god don't pretend to be blind

Trapped in yourself, break out instead

Beat the machine that works in your head


Hide your face forever

Dream and search forever

Night and night you feel nothing

There's no way outside of my land


Open your eyes, open your mind...

********************************

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

*************************

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/

Keywords
truthkleckjonathan

