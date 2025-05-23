The State Of The Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Are Not The Same
* What is wrong with leftists?
* They have more assassins than ideas.
* Notice how they’re not screaming about gun control — that’s how you know it’s one of their own.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 May 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373346799112