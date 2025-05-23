BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The State Of The Left
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
80 views • 3 months ago

We Are Not The Same

* What is wrong with leftists?

* They have more assassins than ideas.

* Notice how they’re not screaming about gun control — that’s how you know it’s one of their own.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 May 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373346799112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1925709953701957788

Keywords
terrorismdemocratseviljesse wattersgenocideliberalismdemonicterroristspolitical violencemurderersleftismpsychopathyradicalismpsychopathsextremistsdomestic terrorradicalsextremismsociopathsdemonismassassinsdeath cultsociopathymalevolenceassassination culture
