10 SIGNS OF A FALSE CHURCH

Today you will learn 10 signs that may help you recognize by scriptures are you going to a false church. We have over 30 years of experience and in these last days it's crucial to understand which type of church you are going to each week. We recognize this information doesn't apply to every church but because there has been a large number of ministries who have continued to teach heresy messages and practices which are abominable in the scriptures you might want to pay attention to sign before you commit to that church. If you would like spiritual coaching and prayer, email us at: [email protected]



