LUNATIC LADY LOVER BELIEVES WOMEN ARE STRONGER THAN MEN

Dem witness: "There's been this news article about men that think they
can beat Serena Williams in tennis. And it's just not the case. She is
stronger than them."
"Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male tennis player."~Riley Gaines
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=MRa9b2FyB4k
