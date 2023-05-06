"Not My King, Not My King!" was heard in London's Trafalgar Square - 52 Arrested for Shouting Opinion

Dozens of anti monarchists were arrested in the name of democracy...Police said they welcomed new legislation that came into force this week giving them more power to crack down on protests that cause “serious disruption.”

On Saturday, some protesters said that the arrests represented a breach of public freedoms.

Republic, the leading anti-monarchy group in Britain, had arrived early on Saturday in Trafalgar Square and on the Mall in London to publicly voice objections to the coronation



The group maintained that it had communicated with the police ahead of the protest and that the arrests came as a surprise.

