Healt & Wellness [ SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT LISTERINE ]

Did you know Listerine was originally sold as a floor cleaner?
Now, it’s marketed as a “health” product—but the reality is far from healthy. This ethanol-based, acidic solution can destroy oral microbes, harm your gut biome, and even weaken your tooth enamel over time.
Don’t fall for the marketing hype—your health is worth more than a clever ad campaign!
