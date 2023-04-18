© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ChapStillwater
Data coming from fertility clinics: Whats going on here?
The sperm of injected men does not swim, the eggs of women do not grow into embryos
We’re already seeing a 80% miscarriages rate of women injected in the first trimester
Miscarriages up by 700-800%
79% increase in fetal malformations
And this is the tip of the iceberg
We are living through a sterilisation programme; what’s going to happen when these young women realise they can’t have a baby?