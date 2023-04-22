© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Lying For Profit.
Proverbs 21:6 (NIV).
6) The getting of treasures by a lying tongue
is a vanity tossed to and fro of them that seek death.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
It is counter-productive to deceptively acquire riches.
Ill-gotten gain corrupts the character and brings destruction.
