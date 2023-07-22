Don’t Feel Sad When Leaving A Toxic Abusive Relationship, 2023.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you walk away from being a part of dysfunctional abusive family relationships or any type of toxic relationship, you are making a statement that you deserve more in your relationships than to be abused, neglected, exploited, discarded, and thrown aside.
A major loud and clear red flag that you should stop ignoring is the terrible feelings and the bad headaches, you are having when you are around a person that you know should not be a part of your life.