© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kder1906a
0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
中国共产党正在想尽一切办法来摧毁美国，其中一个关键的策略之一，就是试图以人民币取代美元。
The Chinese Communist Party is doing everything it can to destroy the United States, and one of its key tactics is to try to replace the US dollar with the Chinese yuan.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese