Trump Proposes to Pay for Teachers' Concealed Carry Training and Firearms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart
Apr 17, 2023
"If we can send $120 billion to Ukraine, then we can afford 1/10 of that amount to protect American children in American schools." Donald Trump proposed a new program to reimburse American teachers who wanted to get training, a concealed carry permit, and a firearm to protect American schoolchildren.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AWzD63Sa_XU/