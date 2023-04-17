BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Proposes to Pay for Teachers' Concealed Carry Training and Firearms
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 04/17/2023

Breitbart


Apr 17, 2023


"If we can send $120 billion to Ukraine, then we can afford 1/10 of that amount to protect American children in American schools." Donald Trump proposed a new program to reimburse American teachers who wanted to get training, a concealed carry permit, and a firearm to protect American schoolchildren.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AWzD63Sa_XU/

Keywords
trumpgunspresidentfirearmstrainingteachersconcealed carryprotect childrengovernment paid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy