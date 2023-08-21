Why did Rockefeller fund Schools?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Because just like Lenin said "Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will NEVER be uprooted!"
Of course those who realize they have been deceived have a small chance of breaking free of the brainwashing! But it cannot be done without any effort!
And these people KNOW that most people would rather accept the lies, than to actually look into what the #Truth is! Shameful but true!