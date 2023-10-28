WEF Founder's Son 'Singing Like a Bird' To Prosecutors in Crimes Against Humanity Case

Pascal Najadi, the son of the co-founder of the World Economic Forum, is extensively co-operating with prosecutors in the crimes against humanity case against key figures of the global elite, sparking concerns in the World Economic Forum, the UN, and the WHO that their diplomatic immunity is about to be revoked and arrest warrants issued.

Leading globalists are set to be sacrificed on the altar of public outrage for their roles in the Covid plandemic, according to an International Criminal Court insider who revealed that preparations are underwary for crimes against humanity Nuremberg 2.0 trials at the ICC in the Hague.

The globalist elite have made the last three years hell for the majority but we have held strong, maintained our dignity, and exposed their lies, one by one. Our abusers have been backed into a corner and they are being forced to admit to the lies they’ve spun. They want us to forgive and forget.

But we the people, not to mention insiders like Pascal Najadi, are not going to let that happen. There is simply too much riding on it.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

