Dr. Ana Mihalcea - Biden's Universal Nanotechnology Vaccine & "Zombie" Blood

Maria Zeee





June 14, 2023





Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins us to discuss Biden's Nanotechnology Initiative, part of the Administration's 2023 budget, which expressly states the COVID-19 injections are existing nanotechnology vaccines. The document also outlines a future "universal nanotechnology vaccine."





Dr. Mihalcea then takes us through SHOCK findings of what appears to be nanotechnology still in operation inside the blood of an individual that died 8 months ago.





