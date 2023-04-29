Melbourne Freedom Rally 29 April 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video tells the story of our freedom rally from start to finish. We marched to the city centre, then made a significant stop the Age newspaper building and Queen Victoria Market. A lot of ground was covered and a lot of shoppers noticed. As a small group now, compared to a year ago, we have become very cohesive, as a stronger community, with people who once never spoke now speaking strongly. The video speaks for itself. Well done to all.