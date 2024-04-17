© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ancient Church of the East Bishop Attacked Mid-Sermon | Michael Knowles - A bishop named Mar Mari Emmanuel of the Ancient Church of the East was delivering a sermon in Australia when a knife-wielding teenager attacked him.
Because the attacker was only 15 years old, little is known about the motivation. There have been a few clips of what the bishop was preaching leading up to the attack that many think could be the motivation. Here are my thoughts.