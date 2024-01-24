Swiss banker Hubert Keller on the next target of global warming activists:

"The coffee we all drink emits 15 to 20 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of coffee. Therefore, we should all know that every time we drink coffee, we are essentially releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Another reason for this is that most coffee plantations or most coffee is produced through monoculture and monoculture is also affected by climate change. The quality of these natural resources is deteriorating quite quickly."

👇Maria Zakharova:

"To be honest, I have never encountered greater hypocrisy than political ecology. Even human rights are less toxic in this sense.

Which coffee?! There Gaza was incinerated to the point of being uninhabitable!!!"



