Frank Tammaro, a 95-year-old Army veteran who called the Island Shores Senior Center home for the last five years, was one of 53 residents forced out when the facility was repurposed for illegal alien migrant invaders. Initially, assurances were given that the center would be sold to another senior care operator, but in August, it was disclosed that the city intended to use it to accommodate illegals. This decision sparked considerable local opposition, with Assemblyman Michael Tannousis denouncing the city's clandestine methods in establishing these accommodations.





Post-eviction, Tammaro struggled to find a new residence that met his needs. After an unhappy stint at another facility, he relocated to live with his daughter, Barbara Annunziata, who has since taken on the role of his full-time caregiver. Annunziata has voiced her discontent with the stark contrast in the availability of care and services, pointing out that while her father battles to receive even minimal support, illegal aliens benefit from ample assistance. This has fueled a public debate regarding the allocation of resources and care between American veterans and migrant invaders in New York City.