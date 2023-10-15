368) TWO WORLD ORDERS - the good guys vs bad guys game

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Martin Vrijland channel, October 14, 2023.Two world orders - the good guys versus bad guys game explained : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9UVcHygeP4
Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua