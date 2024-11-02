The King The Prince & Their Secret Millions: C4 Dispatches Nov24 preview, Kevin Cahill ex-Rich List

Full interview with Kevin Cahill and discussion on Friday's show here

Inside King Charles III's $25 Billion Real Estate Empire





Giacomo Tognini Forbes Staff May 4, 2023





Ahead of his coronation on May 6, the new British monarch lords over seven palaces, 10 castles, 12 homes, 56 cottages, and 14 ancient ruins where he can hang up his crown.

Above: Osborne House, East Cowes, Isle of Wight





Charles III's official coronation may not occur until May 6, but the new British monarch has already inherited a $25 billion real estate portfolio fit for a king.





When he acceded the throne in September 2022, the 73-year-old sovereign assumed control of a $46 billion empire, much of it in real estate. Forbes scoured property records, annual reports, audits, archives and legislative documents to find all of the king’s new possessions. His holdings span from Buckingham Palace—the official headquarters of the monarchy, which Forbes estimates is worth $4.9 billion—to Highgrove House, a country residence in Gloucestershire that Charles first purchased in 1980 for £865,000 ($3.7 million today,) now valued at $39 million.





Charles is expected to break with seven generations of tradition and reject Buckingham Palace as his London residence to remain in his current home at Clarence House (estimated value: $72 million.) But he will also reportedly continue to spend some time at Highgrove. That means he’ll have to pay about $740,000 in annual rent to his son William, who succeeded him as Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall and now holds Highgrove under the Duchy of Cornwall.





KING OF THESE CASTLES





Charles III’s $25 billion real estate empire is spread across the United Kingdom as well as two cottages in Transylvania. Here are all the properties where he can stow thrones.





Those properties are part of a vast collection of at least seven palaces, 10 castles, 12 homes, 56 holiday cottages and 14 ancient ruins, per Forbes’ count. Aside from Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham House in Norfolk, which he inherited from the Queen and now personally owns, none of these opulent residences and historic monuments are directly owned by the King. Most are held by the Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall, institutions held “in right of the Crown” for the duration of his reign. Others are controlled by the monarchy itself “in trust” for his successors and the nation, while another four properties are held by two foundations which the King established when he was Prince of Wales.





And it’s not just palaces and countryside homes: through the Crown Estate and the Duchies, Charles now also oversees $19.6 billion in commercial, residential and agricultural properties throughout the U.K., ranging from Ascot Racecourse and the Oval cricket ground to at least three golf courses, a private airfield and the Savoy Chapel in Westminster, the private church of the reigning monarch. The Crown also holds one of England’s most famous monuments, Stonehenge, which was given “to the nation” in 1918 by Cecil Chubb, a local resident who purchased it for £6,600 in 1915 (about $690,000 today).





As the head of state in 15 Commonwealth realms—in addition to 13 British territories and three crown dependencies—Charles also has access to at least 49 residences for state visits across the globe, at the homes of his representatives in each nation. Whether he's traveling to Canada (Rideau Hall in Ottawa,) the Caribbean (King's House in Jamaica) or the Pacific (Admiralty House in Sydney,) the new monarch always has a place to rest the head that wears the crown.













Channel 4 Dispatches @C4Dispatches

For the first time, Dispatches can reveal the secret millions the Royals are earning.





For years they've kept the details of some of their wealth a secret but now we can reveal who is paying them and for what.





Watch on @Channel4 on Saturday 2nd November at 8.10pm.





Kevin Cahill is Fellow of the British Computer Society who first joined Computer Weekly in 1979. He had spent the previous 10 years in the industry as a systems analyst and project manager. He later became Paddy Ashdown's researcher in the House of Commons and is now an advisor in the House of Lords. He has sponsored a talk on supercomputers at the House and organises seminars on data protection issues there. He is a former associate editor of the Sunday Times Rich list and has published a number of books on landownership.





