Drones Invasion and the Pope Opening the PORTALS
End the global reset
6 months ago

Does the Catholic Pope opening five doors or portals as shown in the New York times have anything to do with the drone invasion? I cannot say for sure but I'm going to bring these things up and leave links to some videos so maybe we can get some ideas what's going on. But what I do know is what the Pope is going to do in opening doors is symbolic is something that's maybe already happening or getting ready to happen.


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


I recommend you go to Jeff forrester's video that I have a link for here

https://youtu.be/p5Vnj2YpGnU?si=XWjgj7rbGG1wJFNd


This is from mindseed that has very compelling evidence and video footage of the drones



https://youtu.be/KWPb_3L_-SE?si=PKDLG14FJ0D03VrJ


 is video to a very interesting points to think about dealing with the Pope opening portals and drones


https://www.youtube.com/live/hgGvD0wog4c?si=U3mibw-HAIGCyUpZ

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
