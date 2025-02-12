Eric Weinstein Brilliantly Explains the Complexties + Corruption of USAID + the Deep State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eric Weinstein goes on Pierce Morgan to discuss USAID, the corruption, the money, laundering, and the problem with gutting it entirely, given the fact that some things one might look at and have no depth of understanding as to why the government is funding it. The challenges that the rot is so pervasive that surgery needs to be done.. #ericweinstein #piersmorgan #USAID