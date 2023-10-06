Russia Grabbed the US by the Throat! Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile BUREVESTNIK Is Putting On ALERT! BO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few days ago, the American newspaper 'The New York Times' unexpectedly raised the topic of the latest Russian Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile SSC-X-9 Skyfall, which is known to many under the designation 'BUREVESTNIK'. Moreover, after 2019, the Western press tried to avoid the topic of the Russian Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile 'Burevestnik', despite the successful tests of this missile in 2021.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN