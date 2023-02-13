Plop and Circumstance TNP CLIPS EP72

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this clip Number Six, TNP Contributor Chris Graves, and Special Guest Chuck Ochelli discuss this year's State of the Union Address. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Thursday at 10AM-1PM EST.Chuck's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/chuckochelli
Chris' Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy
Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix