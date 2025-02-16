BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ted Wilson: Embrace Sunday or Shut Down. Seventh-day Adventist Crisis In Third Angel's Message
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 7 months ago

Ted Wilson and Ganoune Diop met with Rome's Ecumenical Agents behind closed doors at the 61st General Conference Session in St. Louis. Just when you think that the duplicity, posturing, and pretense at the 61st General Conference Session couldn't have gotten any worse, it does. A private interfaith lunch took place during the 61st General Conference Session that was not announced, broadcast, live streamed, or made public until after the session had ended and everyone had left. Was this just a coincidence or was it done for good reasons?. This luncheon was held on June 9, 2022, according to Adventist News Network. However, the information about this event was not released until June 16, 2022, long after the General Conference Session had concluded. Notice what was reported in the article titled "Refusing to Be Silent in the Face of Evil." Coincidentally, the church was silent about this ecumenical lunch while the sessions were being held: "On Thursday afternoon, at the 61st GC Session in St. Louis, Missouri, PARL hosted a luncheon to strengthen relationships between PARL directors and engage with public officials and key religious leaders." The purpose of this luncheon was to "strengthen relationships with key religious leaders." Who were these "key religious leaders"? These men were agents of Rome who are fervently advocating for the unification of the churches. These were the ambassadors from Babylon that were being hosted during a special lunch during the General Conference Sessions. Adventist News Network continued reporting:


Review and Herald March 18 1884.


Just Like Rome, The American Empire Is Crumbling From Within


Will Supreme Court Give Trump More Immunity Than a Roman Emperor?


Will Supreme Court Give Trump More Immunity Than a Roman Emperor?


Reporter says Trump looked like a 'conquering Republican Caesar' at UFC fight: 'Like ancient Rome'


Trump, emboldened by the immunity ruling, wants to strengthen his grip on the courts


Why the Supreme Court may be open to Trump’s push for expanded power. The Trump administration and the high court subscribe to a legal theory that grants extraordinary power to the president.


Hail Emperor Donaldus Trumpus! For his is an imperial presidency


There is an imperial presidency, and then there is emperor Trump. US is about to learn the meaning of unrestrained presidential powers, as watered-down checks and balances are offered on a plate to returnee


Trump wants to allow churches to endorse political candidates: Why that’s a legal conundrum


President Trump Signs “Johnson Amendment” Executive Order Limiting Treasury’s Actions Against Religious Organizations Engaged in Political Campaign Activities


The Johnson Amendment, Which Trump Vows to ‘Destroy,’ Explained


Trump tells Christian leaders that America would be better off if they were more powerful


Trump Directs IRS Not to Enforce the Little-Enforced ‘Johnson Amendment’


Trump’s new executive order establishing a White House ‘Faith Office’ signals his religious advisors’ increasing sway


Trump endorses Ten Commandments in schools, implores evangelical Christians to vote in November


Nearly 10,000 fired as Trump and Musk step up government purge


National Religious Broadcasters Sues IRS Over Johnson Amendment

Some nonprofit newspapers endorse candidates. So why can’t churches, new lawsuit asks.


Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.


#SDA

#TedWilson

#SundayLaw


#Trump

#PrayerBreakfast

#PaulaWhite

#ChurchAndState


#SDA

#SundayLaw

#Education

#AndrewsUniversity

#AdventistEducation

#EllenWhite

#AndrewsUniversity

#DavidHouse


#Trump

#BlueLaws

#DoomsDay

#Bunker

#LastTrump

#Project2025

#Catholics

#WhiteHouse

#Congress

#SundayLaw

#SDA


#KamalaHarris

#PresidentKamala

#JoeBiden


#Climate

#WildFires

#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#Kamala

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#HumanMetapneumovirus

#China

#DarkDay

#DarkDays


#SDA


#KamalaHarris

#Drones

#WhiteHouse

#PopeFrancis


#NOLA

#NewYear

#Terrorism

#2025

#TerroristAttacks

#ISIS

#Bourbon

#SundayLaw

#DarkDay

#DavidHouse

#911

#9/11

#TURO

#Cybertruck

#Tesla

#TrumpHotel

#FrenchQuarter



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
trumpjesuspresident trumpdonald trumpsundaycatholicjesuitsdamark of the beastsabbathpaula whiteseventh day adventistrevelation 13prayer breakfastchurch and statesunday lawblue lawdavid housemake america religious againproject 2025faith officewhite house faith officebring god backtrump bring back religion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy