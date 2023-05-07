7.5.23 We knew THIS DAY would COME! Liberty, FREEDOM, Enemy in RETREAT! Stay together! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Hope you had a wonderful 4th of July Weekend. What a time to celebrate right! We have had so many victories and so many more seem to be on the way. We are going to look at what it cost to have our country, show our traitors again, discuss Ukraine again, hit hard on the jab push and the exposure there and end with a heartwarming song from a man in tears over our amazing Country.





“Have you ever wondered what happened to the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence? https://twitter.com/malachiobrien/status/1676289964055711744?s=20





FLASHBACK: President Donald Trump warned about France. (Human Events) https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/77326





Do you want to know why Zelensky’s boyfriend Lindsey Graham was viciously booed off stage in South Carolina? https://twitter.com/MaxEvansUMP/status/1675643036301242369?s=20





UFC fighter with blood clot https://twitter.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1676237840466755585?s=20





NEW ARTCICLE: 14 Professional soccer players died suddenly in the past 6 months - 5 dead in the month of June 2023!

https://twitter.com/MakisMD/status/1675893084612333568?s=20





Whoa!!!

BRUTAL dismantling of the Ukraine War narrative by Max Blumenthal addressing the U.N https://twitter.com/RealVinnieJames/status/1675621803237187586?s=20





The Amish Died of COVID at a Rate 90 Times LOWER Than the Rest of America https://t.me/RatchetTruth/65963





Imam Tawhidi on France, the West and Islamic extremism.https://t.me/RatchetTruth/65948





Hazzard County's good ol' Duke Boy giving a wholesome history lesson on the TRUE meaning of our National Anthem & it's ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!! 😭 🤧 https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/18817





God bless America https://t.me/candlesinthenight/58247





Ice Cube: I’d Rather Turn Down $20 Million Than Take the COVID Shot https://t.me/VigilantFox/9594





There is no Austism in the Amish community as well as all other diseases such as ADD, epilepsy and etc. They are the healthiest, why? https://t.me/gracevb/11257





Robert F. Kennedy Jr Debates a Family Physician on Vaccine Safety During the NewsNation Town Hall https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1674266437890744323?s=20

