R-Type (2023, Mega Drive) (demo)

R-Type is a horizontally scrolling shootem'up originally developed by Irem for the arcades. It was also released for Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrad CPC, C64, MSX, Game Boy, Game Boy Colour, PC-Engine/Turbografx-16, PC-Engine CD / Turbografx CD, X68000, ZX Spectrum, PC-88 and Playstation.

This video shows a demo version of a fanmade port to the Mega Drive/Genesis by The Roboz. The Mega Drive port features two different sets of music and the option to respawn on the spot once you have died.





You can get the demo here:

https://theroboz.itch.io/mega-r-type