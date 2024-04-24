BASES2023 Christmas Seminars - Lucy Wyatt - The Quest for Harmony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lucy Wyatt is qualified in mathematics, an author and thinker.
Her books and research explore and explain the various agendas, such as the Fabian Agenda, and their origins. A complex history of control
Explaining how e are where we are.
Part of The Bases project lectures series, recorded in the BASES2023 Christmas seminars event, in Pewsey, Wiltshire