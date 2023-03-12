It's A Gas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a soundtrack recording that was issued in MAD magazine in 1966. It was a small cardboard-backed record, around the size of a small 33 1/3 record and it was square-shaped.
It was removed from the magazine by tearing off along a perforated line and then it was played on a record player.
Original recording:
Mad Magazine (1966)
Closing music theme:
'Circus Calliope' by Steve Oxen
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Mad Magazine or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
