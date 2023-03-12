It's A Gas

This is a soundtrack recording that was issued in MAD magazine in 1966. It was a small cardboard-backed record, around the size of a small 33 1/3 record and it was square-shaped.

It was removed from the magazine by tearing off along a perforated line and then it was played on a record player.

Original recording:

Mad Magazine (1966)

Closing music theme:

'Circus Calliope' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Mad Magazine or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.









eh sun23:16