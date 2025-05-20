Trump DISTURBED by Gaza war footage - Children killed in Israeli strike - He’s officially told Netanyahu: ‘Wrap it up’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump DISTURBED by Gaza war footage
‘Upset by images of suffering of Palestinian children’
He’s officially told Netanyahu: ‘Wrap it up’
(It's all fake news about him being against Netanyahu. I don't believe it for a minute. If he said this, it's not strong, meaningful words. I haven't seen any actions by Trump. Cynthia)
VIDEO: Children killed in Israeli strike