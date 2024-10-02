[Jul 7, 2014] SEED Audio Drama - Episode 2: The Cave {Remastered Audio} (1.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

{REMASTERED WITH BETTER AUDIO LEVELS}

If you have not listened to the Prologue and Episode 1, please do so before listening to this episode. You'll need them as a foundation.

When the Agartha Team discovered a mysterious wall at the end of a previously hidden tunnel, they make an unsuccessful attempt at destroying it. Fortunately however, the explosion dislodged some of the surrounding rock revealing the corpse of an ancient warrior-monk. Clutched in his hand was the key to opening the strange wall. They came looking for weapons of mass destruction, but what they found was far worse...





