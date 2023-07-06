BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️US Department of Defense, reports that Russian Su-35S Fighters Intercepted Three American MQ-9 Reaper Reconnaissance UAVs over Northeast Syria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 07/06/2023

❗️СNN, citing the US Department of Defense, reports that Russian Su-35S fighters intercepted three American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance UAVs over northeast Syria.


“Contrary to established norms and protocols, Russian aircraft dropped several parachute bombs in front of the drones , forcing our drones to perform evasive maneuvers,” said Air Force Lieutenant General Alex Grinkevich. “In addition, one Russian pilot turned on the afterburner in front of the MQ-9, thereby reducing the operator’s ability to safely fly the UAV.”


The US Department of Defense publishes footage of the incident, which shows a close flight of the Su-35S and the release of luminous SAB-250-200 aerial bombs along the course of American drones.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy