❗️US Department of Defense, reports that Russian Su-35S Fighters Intercepted Three American MQ-9 Reaper Reconnaissance UAVs over Northeast Syria

❗️СNN, citing the US Department of Defense, reports that Russian Su-35S fighters intercepted three American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance UAVs over northeast Syria.





“Contrary to established norms and protocols, Russian aircraft dropped several parachute bombs in front of the drones , forcing our drones to perform evasive maneuvers,” said Air Force Lieutenant General Alex Grinkevich. “In addition, one Russian pilot turned on the afterburner in front of the MQ-9, thereby reducing the operator’s ability to safely fly the UAV.”





The US Department of Defense publishes footage of the incident, which shows a close flight of the Su-35S and the release of luminous SAB-250-200 aerial bombs along the course of American drones.