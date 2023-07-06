❗️US Department of Defense, reports that Russian Su-35S Fighters Intercepted Three American MQ-9 Reaper Reconnaissance UAVs over Northeast Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️СNN, citing the US Department of Defense, reports that Russian Su-35S fighters intercepted three American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance UAVs over northeast Syria.
“Contrary to established norms and protocols, Russian aircraft dropped several parachute bombs in front of the drones , forcing our drones to perform evasive maneuvers,” said Air Force Lieutenant General Alex Grinkevich. “In addition, one Russian pilot turned on the afterburner in front of the MQ-9, thereby reducing the operator’s ability to safely fly the UAV.”
The US Department of Defense publishes footage of the incident, which shows a close flight of the Su-35S and the release of luminous SAB-250-200 aerial bombs along the course of American drones.