"It's An Invasion!" Hundreds of Chinese Are Slipping into America, Gate 42 Is Letting People Enter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#News #Border #Breaking- Texas National Guardsmen and Department of Public Safety troopers set up barbed wire along the northern bank of the Rio Grande to prevent migrants from climbing out of the river.
Governor Greg Abbott deployed the Texas Border Force earlier this week to help stop or deter migrant crossings as part of Operation Lone Star.
But Abbott has helped the invasion by shipping the illegals further into the country, instead of out of the country!
Now the newest reports state that 90-100 Chinese Nationals are caught everyday crossing the border, Just in one location. And those are just the ones caught, no ones knows the real numbers.
One thing is very clear, America is Being Invaded by Design!
#Breaking #Border #News
Learn More: https://conservativeroof.com/watch-br...
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos