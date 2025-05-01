AA_IB_453_Acceptable_Cruelty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we discuss the unspeakable acts of cruelty continually funded by America. I’ll delve into the blind spots on the right and left and the work of Anthony Fauchi and Shri Thanedar
#AnimalRights #AnimalCruelty #AnthonyFauchi #MonkeyIsland #ShriThanedar #Michigan #america #SouthCarolina #mindcontrol #News #Clinton #programing #culture #propaganda #anomicage #johnage
