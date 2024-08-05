The Secret Service-Assassination Attempt-J6 Scandal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They’re All Related
◦ J6 Bombshell: Secret Service Got Intel On High Potential For Violence, But Didn’t Tell Agents
◦ Blocked OIG Report Confirms Kamala’s Secret Service Role In Jan 6 Pipe Bomb Cover-Up
◦ Dems vs. The Man Who Could Get To The Bottom Of The Trump Shooting
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (5 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v59s33h-kamalas-krash-ep.-2301-08052024.html