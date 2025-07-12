In 1983 actor Paul Newman - When Terrorism is a geopolitical menu item - Double standards

🚨 DOUBLE STANDARDS UNVEILED: When 'terrorism' is a geopolitical menu item

Newman appeared in 1983 on the 'Phil Donahue Show' and discussed the US stance on the Soviet Union, accusing the US of portraying them as enemies to justify the US defense budget. Paul Newman was included on Richard Nixon's "enemies list" due to his political activism and opposition to the Vietnam War.

During the segment, Newman used the incident of Israel shooting down Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114 in 1973 as an example of American "double standards" regarding international incidents and defense spending. He noted how the US downplayed the incident with the Libyan plane but showed outrage when the Soviet Union downed Korean Airlines Flight 007 in 1983, a difference that Newman attributed to a strategy used to justify increased US defense spending.

👉 Israel shoots down a Libyan civilian airliner for "violating airspace"

👉 Nixon apologizes to Gaddafi & Sadat

👉 UN silence: No sanctions, no ICC warrants—just a 102-4 condemnation vote (US abstained)

However, when the Soviets shot down a plane in a similar incident, the US responded with moral outrage.

"What is the difference? Because it's insistent. We must insist that the Soviets have got to be created as an enemy. Otherwise, if they're not really a big enough enemy, how are we going to get appropriations for more iron?" he concluded.