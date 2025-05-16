Tired of Tapping Your Monitor? Use These Apps to Adjust or Control Desktop Monitor Brightness Effortlessly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you constantly tapping your monitor to adjust brightness? In this video, we’ll show you some easy-to-use apps that let you control your screen brightness smoothly—no buttons, no hassle. Perfect for multi-monitor setups and eye strain relief!
• Twinkle Tray - https://github.com/xanderfrangos/twinkle-tray
• Monitorian - https://github.com/emoacht/Monitorian
• PangoBright - https://pangobright.com/
• Dimmer - https://www.nelsonpires.com/software/dimmer
• F.Lux - https://justgetflux.com/
• Nvidia Control Panel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUPuZ9FfWpo&t=7s
0:00- Intro/Explanation
0:24- App #1: Twinkle Tray
7:30- App #2: Monitorian
12:40- App #3: PangoBright
15:18- App #4: Dimmer
18:43- App #5: F.lux
24:06- App #6: Nvidia Control Panel